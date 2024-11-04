Mohamed Salah hints at Liverpool departure in cryptic post after contract renewal stuck in limbo: 'Will never forget'

Mohamed Salah has been a long servant of Liverpool, and Anfield will perhaps be never the same without the Egyptian. The 32-year-old's recent emotional Instagram post has Reds' fans worried, and they are wondering, whether they have to 'now walk alone'. Mohamed Salah's Instagram post has come all of a sudden, and fans are wondering whether it is a warning of his time at the club coming to an end.

Salah had recently scored the winner as Liverpool beat Brighton on Saturday, to go two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. His post-win celebrations were also speculated to be linked with the somewhat stalled contract talks between him and the club.

In his post, Salah said, "Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there's only 1 champion in the end. That's what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."

Liverpool go top of the table

Liverpool, coming from behind, managed to defeat Brighton, owing to goals from Cody Gakpo and Salah within two minutes in the second half.

On the same day, Arsenal and Manchester City lost to Newcastle and Bournemouth respectively.

UK's Mirror recently reported that Salah is out of contract at the end of the season with "no sign yet of any progression in talks of a new deal."

Former title winner Micah Richards had also stressed thaty it's important that Liverpool keep hold of their maverick star.

"He's unbelievable, he's excellent – 164 goals, past Robbie Fowler, chasing Thierry Henry," Richards told Match of the Day.

"There's been talk about contracts, are they going to renew or not? They've got to sign him! It's imperative to give him a two-year deal at the end of the season. He's 32 now, he'll be 33 in the summer so it'll take him to 35. The thing is with Mo Salah : he doesn't have to play well to score big goals in big moments – and that is the difference between a very good player and a top player," he added.

Speaking after the win against Brighton, Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not say anything about Salah. "It feels special because we faced Arsenal last week. They are a tough team with a clear vision for the game, and today we saw the same quality from City. Facing two top teams in quick succession had to come from behind in both matches to secure results, which made today particularly rewarding, not just because of the other outcomes," he said.

"What I do like a lot is that last week, two times we came one goal behind against Arsenal, 1-0 and 2-1, and two times we were able to fight ourselves back into the game," he added.