Diaz hat-trick spoils Alonso’s Anfield return as Liverpool dominate Leverkusen

A dazzling Luis Díaz hat-trick led Liverpool to a dominant 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, extending their flawless record in the Champions League group stage to four wins from four.

Managed by former Liverpool hero Xabi Alonso, the German champions managed to keep things level in the first half before Liverpool took control after the break, with Díaz's finishing and Cody Gakpo's header thrilling the Anfield crowd.

Leverkusen, disciplined and defensively solid under Alonso's guidance, initially held Liverpool at bay in a cagey first half. The game shifted dramatically on 61 minutes when Díaz latched onto a sublime pass from Curtis Jones, calmly chipping it over the keeper to open the scoring. Just two minutes later, Gakpo doubled the lead, rising to meet Mohamed Salah's cross with a powerful header. Despite a VAR check for offside, the goal stood, putting Liverpool firmly in command.

Díaz continued to torment Leverkusen's defence, adding a third goal from another precise Salah cross seven minutes from time, before completing his hat-trick with a close-range finish in stoppage time. The emphatic second-half performance underscored Liverpool's attacking prowess and resilience, leaving Alonso facing a bittersweet Anfield return.

With four wins from four, Liverpool lead their Champions League group, while Leverkusen, experiencing their first loss in the competition, drop further down the standings. This latest European triumph builds on Liverpool's impressive domestic form under Arne Slot, who has overseen a remarkable 14 wins in 16 matches and led his team to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Talking point: slot's reds shine on all fronts

Top of the Champions League and the Premier League, Slot's Liverpool are justifying the pre-match praise from Alonso, who described them as 'the best team in Europe' right now. Although some fans once hoped to see Alonso return to Anfield as Klopp's successor, Slot's impact has quelled any doubts. Liverpool's free-flowing attack and newfound defensive solidity mark them as genuine contenders for silverware across all competitions this season.