Ross Taylor bids emotional goodbye to cricket

04 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Ahead of the clash, the 38-year-old failed to control his emotions when players from both sides arrived at the center for the pre-match rituals. He was also accompanied by his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty, and Adelaide.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Ross Taylor's cricketing chapter as a player will come to an end on Monday as the veteran Kiwi cricketer is playing his final match against The Netherlands at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Ahead of the clash, the 38-year-old failed to control his emotions when players from both sides arrived at the center for the pre-match rituals. He was also accompanied by his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty, and Adelaide.

 

Following the rituals, Martin Guptill was seen consoling the veteran cricketer. Meanwhile, Taylor's wife Victoria, and his extended family were also present at the venue. 

He also received a special guard of honour by the opposition players when he walked out to bat in the middle. However, Taylor failed to put up a big score in his final outing as he was caught and bowled on 14 (16) by Logan van Beek. 

Taylor has represented New Zealand in all three formats in which he amassed over 15,000 runs.

Meanwhile, both active and past cricketers from different eras came together to extend their good wishes to Taylor on retirement. New Zealand Cricket shared a video of the same on social media, which featured Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Daniel Vettori among others.

