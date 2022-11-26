Ronaldo 'total genius' for winning penalty against Ghana, opines FIFA technical study group member

But Sunday Oliseh, member of the FIFA technical study group (TSG) believes Ronaldo's smartness was the reason behind the call from the referee.

Photo: FIFA/Twitter
Photo: FIFA/Twitter

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups when he converted a penalty against Ghana to open the goal tap in their opening game on Thursday. The call from the referee, however, remains debatable. Ghana coach Otto Addo slammed the referee after the match for awarding Portugal the penalty. 

But Sunday Oliseh, member of the FIFA technical study group (TSG) believes Ronaldo's smartness was the reason behind the call from the referee.

"Maybe the strikers are getting smarter?" he said.

"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius.

"Let's give strikers the compliment for getting smarter. VAR is also a major reason why this [more penalties being awarded] is happening. Referees can look at it three or four times."

Nine penalties have been awarded so far in the ongoing Qatar World Cup in 20 matches with seven being converted. Robert Lewandowski and Alphonso Davies were the ones to have failed to score from the spot.

