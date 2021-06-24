Ronaldo becomes joint-top scorer in international football

Sports

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 02:35 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 02:38 am

Related News

Ronaldo becomes joint-top scorer in international football

He is currently tied with Iran legend Ali Daei, who scored 109 times in 149 matches between 1993 and 2006.

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 02:35 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 02:38 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-top scoring international player of all time.

The Portugal star fired home two goals from the spot against France in a heavyweight Euro 2020 clash on Wednesday.

That takes him up to 109 goals in 176 matches for the national team, putting him at the top of the list of goalscorers on the international stage.

Ronaldo needs one goal to become the sole highest scorer.

He is currently tied with Iran legend Ali Daei, who scored 109 times in 149 matches between 1993 and 2006.

The pair are far ahead of any other player on the list, as Malaysia hero Mokhtar Dahari, who retired in 1985, is the third top scorer on 89 goals and Hungary icon Ferenc Puskas finished his career in 1956 with 84.

The 36-year-old set several records in Portugal's opening game of the competition, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring twice in the latter stages of the 3-0 win against Hungary.

This tournament marks the fifth European Championship in which the Juventus star has played and scored and he is the first player ever to do so.

Ronaldo, who also found the net in Portugal's 4-2 defeat to Germany on matchday two, is now the all-time top scorer in Euros history, having broken Michel Platini's record of nine goals. Plus, no player has won more matches at Euros than he has.

 

Football

cristiano ronaldo / fifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

7h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

10h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

10h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder