Ripon Mondol included in ICC U19 World Cup team of the tournament

Bangladesh Under-19 team fast bowler Ripon Mondol has been named in the ICC's team of the tournament (U-19 World Cup). Yash Dhull, who skippered India to a record-extending fifth title, has been named the captain of the team.

Overall, eight nations are represented in the 12-strong line up as champions India lead the way with three players included.

Ripon Mondol is one of the members of the three-pronged pace attack which also include Joshua Boyden and Awais Ali.

England all-rounder Tom Prest and Sri Lanka captain Dunith Wellalage will provide the spin options alongside India's Vicky Ostwal.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who was adjudged the player of the tournament for his record-breaking 506 runs in the World Cup, also made the XI. Raj Bawa, who bagged the player-of-the-final award also features in the team.

Apart from Awais, the other Pakistani in team is opener Haseebullah Khan and he will be partnered by Teague Wyllie. The last name in the XI is Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, the impressive left-arm wrist spinner.

Bangladesh's representative in the team comes in the form of right-arm seamer Ripon Mondol, who took wickets in all but one of Bangladesh's games.

And, against Canada and India he took four-fers to end the tournament on 14 wickets, the joint third-highest of the 2022 competition.

ICC's team of the tournament:

Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)