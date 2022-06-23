Recurring back pain rules Saifuddin out of Windes tour

Pace bowling allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin is all set to be ruled out of the West Indies tour due to the old back pain that resurfaced again.

Saifuddin was supposed to board the West Indies flight tomorrow (Friday) along with Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah Riyad and seven other players as he was picked up for the ODI and T20 series.

But he failed to pass the fitness test today as he felt pain on his back. The BCB medical suggested him to start rehab again to recover from the injuries fully.

Saifuddin was out of the national team after the T20 World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He recently showed his strong form after taking 22 wickets and scoring 270 runs in 14 matches in DPL.

During the Sri Lanka Test series at home, Bangladesh pace bowling coach Alan Donald called up Saifuddin and monitored his game closely. Donald is believed to give the team management a green signal after which Saifuddin was included in the ODI and T20 team for the West Indies tour.