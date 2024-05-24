Real Madrid's Tchouameni to miss Champions League final

Sports

Reuters
24 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 08:07 pm

Real Madrid's Tchouameni to miss Champions League final

The 24-year-old, who has made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish champions this season, has not played since he suffered a stress fracture during their Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich this month.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the Champions League final due to a foot injury and could be a doubt for the European Championship, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Real play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

"He's doing individual work but he's not ready for the (Champions League) final," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of their last LaLiga game against Real Betis on Saturday.

"Let's see if he's ready for the Euros."

France coach Didier Deschamps named Tchouameni in his 25-man squad for the European Championship which starts on June 14 in Germany.

With the league title wrapped up weeks ago, the final home game of the season will be a chance for the club and the fans to pay tribute to midfielder Toni Kroos who is retiring after Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old is one of Real's most successful players, winning the Champions League four times with them.

Having also won the title once with Bayern Munich, the German could become only the second player after Real great Paco Gento to win six European crowns.

"I don't think it was a difficult decision for him. Veteran players, legends, have to choose their destiny. Toni has made that decision and it must be respected," Ancelotti said.

"We have to say goodbye to him as best we can. I respect his decision. Saying goodbye like this would be ideal. Then you have to have the courage to do it and I have a lot of respect for what he has done.

"Replacing someone like this is almost impossible, but this squad has resources in young people so that they take responsibility and follow the path set over the last 10 years."

