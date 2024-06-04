'A dream come true': Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move

Sports

AFP
04 June, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:24 am

Related News

'A dream come true': Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move

On Monday, Mbappe posted on X that the move was "a dream come true" after his move was announced officially which has taken more than a decade for the French forward to make it back to Madrid to play for the 15-time European champions.

AFP
04 June, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:24 am
&#039;A dream come true&#039;: Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move

The first time Real Madrid showed an interest in signing Kylian Mbappe was in December 2012 -- although he was only approaching his 14th birthday the Spanish giants knew they were looking at a prodigious talent.

Mbappe, who was living at the French Football Federation's academy at Clairefontaine at the time, was invited to Madrid for a week, taken to a game at the Santiago Bernabeu and to the club's training ground where he met Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The young Kylian idolised Ronaldo, decorating his bedroom with posters of the Portuguese superstar. There is a famous picture of Ronaldo with his arm around the youngster, who only comes up to his hero's shoulder.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Monday, he posted on X that the move was "a dream come true", yet it has taken more than a decade for Mbappe to make it back to Madrid to play for the 15-time European champions.

Madrid tried again to sign Mbappe in the summer of 2017, but Paris Saint-Germain lured him away from Monaco.

Real made a further attempt to buy him in 2021 and to sign him in 2022, before he agreed to extend his stay at PSG. Now, however, Real have their man.

He leaves PSG at the age of 25, after seven prolific years in which he became his hometown club's all-time top scorer but never managed to win the Champions League.

It has been a slow goodbye to Paris, but things have usually moved fast for Mbappe in his career, almost as fast as the player himself in full flight.

There are few more thrilling sights in modern football than Mbappe racing at an opposition defence. His pace is astonishing. He is a voracious goal-scorer and is still a player who can dominate the sport for years to come.

Even though PSG had already started the process of building for a future without Mbappe, his departure is a monumental blow for the club.

Bondy boy
It is significant move too for Mbappe, the boy brought up in Bondy, the commune in the deprived Seine-Saint-Denis department which makes up the inner north-eastern suburbs of Paris.

Bondy is immensely proud of Kylian, whose father Wilfried coached him at the local club and whose mother, Fayza, was a handball player.

After Mbappe signed for PSG a mural appeared on the side of an apartment block overlooking the canal that runs from central Paris up through Bondy. It was accompanied by the slogan: "Bondy, Ville des Possibles" –- the town where anything is possible.

Mbappe's upbringing was unlike most in Bondy. He went to a private school, for example. But he is an icon there, and throughout France.

Yet he always wanted to go to Madrid one day, just as they were desperate to sign him.

"Real wanted Kylian but we wouldn't really have had our bearings there had we gone," recalled Mbappe's father, who helped his son, and many other budding players, develop as a youth coach in Bondy.

Instead, the youngster joined Monaco in 2013, Wilfried moving down to the Mediterranean with him.

Ballon d'Or one day? 
His arrival in the principality did not go unnoticed, with Le Parisien dedicating an article "to one of the great hopes of his generation", who was photographed holding a Monaco shirt with the number seven on the back.

Mbappe, it said, had already signed a deal with Nike. He revealed his plan to the newspaper, "to one day win the Ballon d'Or".

He was still 16 when he made his first-team debut for Monaco in December 2015, beating Thierry Henry's record to become the principality side's youngest ever player.

Soon he became their youngest ever goal-scorer, and in the following 2016/17 season he starred in a Monaco team that reached the Champions League semi-finals and netted 15 times as they won the Ligue 1 title.

A sensational 180 million-euro transfer to PSG followed at the age of 18.

The next year he won the World Cup, becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score in the final, as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

There was also his stunning hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final, which France lost on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina.

He has just finished as Ligue 1's leading scorer for a sixth straight season. He has won the French title seven times, but now he will hope a move to Madrid can finally see him win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

Before that he will be aiming to lead his country to glory at the European Championship in Germany.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

16h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

16h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

13h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

3h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

2h | Videos
Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

2h | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

5h | Videos