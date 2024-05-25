Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them: Simeone

Sports

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:07 am

Related News

Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them: Simeone

Atletico, who will finish fourth in the standings behind Real, runners-up Barcelona and surprise package Girona, secured their place in the Champions League, although the coach believes they could have done better.

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:07 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, on the eve of his side's final LaLiga match against Real Sociedad, said they fell short of their objectives this season and that title winners Real Madrid were the best team in the world.

Atletico, who will finish fourth in the standings behind Real, runners-up Barcelona and surprise package Girona, secured their place in the Champions League, although the coach believes they could have done better.

"We have the responsibility to get into the Champions League every year. You can be left out, but you can also be champion, yet with Real Madrid, who are the best team in the world and will continue to be because they have rejuvenated the squad, it is not easy," Simeone told a press conference on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have to keep working at 120% because 100% is not enough and 80% is even less to be able to get closer to them, keeping in mind that those below us are also improving."

The coach said the team lacked the right response when it mattered most, such as when they were knocked out of the Champions League after a 5-4 aggregate defeat by German side Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

"We were close to the Copa del Rey final and were expecting to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. We created the illusion of being in a possible final and we weren't able to do it, so now we have to think about what comes next to improve things," the Argentine said.

Simeone, 54, added that while there have been shortcomings this season, he remains excited about the future and reflected on his long 12-year tenure at the club, having amassed 402 victories in 680 matches in charge.

"I have had players who have allowed me to compete as we have done since I arrived, and a coaching staff where everyone who has walked this path has given the maximum and the illusion that there is always room for improvement and growth," he said.

Football

Diego Simeone / atletico madrid / real madrid / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

56m | Videos
Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

13h | Videos
Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

1d | Videos