Rangpur ride on Babar, Mahedi for second win in BPL

In Saturday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Rangpur Riders' batter Babar Azam played a pivotal role in his team's commanding 79-run victory over Durdanto Dhaka.

Babar showcased his prowess with the bat, contributing a well-crafted 46-ball 62, hitting five boundaries and a maximum, marking his second fifty of the tournament.

Afghanistan's Azamatullah Omarzai complemented Azam's finesse with a display of power-hitting, smashing three sixes and two fours in a quickfire 15-ball 32. Omarzai's aggressive innings added the finishing touches, propelling Rangpur Riders to a formidable total of 183 for eight.

In response, the Rangpur bowlers, led by off-spinner Mahedi Hasan executed a clinical performance, dismantling Durdanto Dhaka's batting lineup for a mere 104 runs in 16.3 overs.

Mahedi emerged as the star bowler, claiming three wickets for just 11 runs, while Omarzai and Hasan Mahmud contributed with two wickets each.

The comprehensive victory secured Rangpur Riders their second win of the tournament, while Dhaka faced their second consecutive loss in the competition.