Rajasthan knock Bengaluru and Kohli out of IPL

AFP
23 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 12:12 am

Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die play-off at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli suffered fresh failure as Royal Challengers Bengaluru got knocked out of the Indian Premier League after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die play-off at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru and Kohli extend their wait for a first IPL title. Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last play-off on Friday to decide Kolkata Knight Riders' opponent in the final on 26 May.

More to follow...

