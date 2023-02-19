Pujara receives autographed jersey from Australia team on occasion of his 100th Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 06:54 pm

Related News

Pujara receives autographed jersey from Australia team on occasion of his 100th Test

After the match, Pujara also received an autographed jersey from the entire Australian team, which was handed to him by captain Pat Cummins.

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 06:54 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Playing in his 100th Test match, Cheteshwar Pujara played a crucial part as India defeated Australia by six wickets on Day 3 of their second Test, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The win helped Rohit Sharma and Co. take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with two more matches to be played.

The 35-year-old slammed the winning runs to remain unbeaten on 31 of 74 deliveries. KS Bharat was at the other end and remained unbeaten, registering 23 off 22 balls. With 115 runs required to clinch victory, the hosts lost opener KL Rahul early in the run chase, and then Pujara added stability alongwith captain Rohit. 

Rohit was dismissed for 31, and the responsibility fell on Virat Kohli and Pujara. Kohli departed after adding 20 runs to the total, reducing India to 69/3. The former captain also made history, completing 25,000 runs in international cricket, breaking the world record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat in 549 innings. After Kohli's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer also lost his wicket fast after adding 12 runs.

Day 3 began with Ravindra Jadeja decimating Australia's batting order with a seven-wicket haul. Ravichandran Ashwin also took three wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, resuming from their overnight score of 61/1.

After the match, Pujara also received an autographed jersey from the entire Australian team, which was handed to him by captain Pat Cummins. In 100 Tests, Pujara has registered 7052 runs with a highscore of 206*, packed with 19 centuries. The BCCI posted a photo of Cummins presenting the jersey to Pujara and captioned it as, "Spirit of Cricket Pat Cummins Cheteshwar Pujara What a special gesture that was! #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS".

After the match, Pujara lavished praise on his teammates and also spoke about his role in the game. " It's been a great Test match, unfortunately I didn't get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining 2 Tests."

"Great achievement, we've been consistent over the last few years and it's our second title in the last 4 years. So, great work by the guys. I thought we'll chase something around 200-250, so we were prepared to go and do that", he further added.

Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

10h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

9h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

48m | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

1h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

2h | TBS World
Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike