Pooran refuses to give up hopes of winning against Bangladesh

Sports

BSS
13 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 11:10 am

Related News

Pooran refuses to give up hopes of winning against Bangladesh

The attacking batsman is hopeful his team will win the series if they play good cricket in the last two ODIs. He is in fact upbeat to bounce back, denying Bangladesh the 10th straight victory against them.

BSS
13 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 11:10 am
Pooran refuses to give up hopes of winning against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran refused to give up the hopes of winning the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh despite losing the first match by six wickets, which extended their losing
streak against Tigers to nine.

The attacking batsman is hopeful his team will win the series if they play good cricket in the last two ODIs. He is in fact upbeat to bounce back, denying Bangladesh the 10th straight victory against them.

"We know Bangladesh have won a number of ODIs against us," Pooran told the Caribbean media today.

"It could happen. I feel like we still have a chance to win the series. Tomorrow we'll play our second match. We have to make sure that we can get on the field with our best. We have to believe in ourselves and fight."

The 26-year-old cricketer is confident about his team's chance despite playing on a slow wicket, which gave the visitors a homelike condition.

Pooran, however, is fascinated by the dedication, perseverance and hard work
of the cricketers of the team. The West Indies wanted to beat Bangladesh after losing the ODI series 3-0 against Pakistan. But in the first ODI, Bangladesh won the match very easily.

"We're definitely a pretty good team. Now that has to be proved on the field. Our team is still young. Still we are not doing well as a team. We are working with ourselves. I hope we will form a formidable team with these cricketers soon," Pooran remarked.

"It's nice to see each of the boys work with themselves on the field. As a captain you can't ask for more. I hope, our learning process will not end. We are getting cooperation from the management. The audience, the media and everyone is by our side. Only by trusting and believing in us can we do better in the future."

Bangladesh have not lost an ODI series to the West Indies since 2014. From 2018 to till now, they won four straight ODI series against the Caribbean. They won all of the last nine matches against them at home, away and even in neutral venues.

Cricket

Nicholas Pooran / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

Now | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

49m | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

14h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155