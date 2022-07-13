Pooran refuses to give up hopes of winning against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran refused to give up the hopes of winning the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh despite losing the first match by six wickets, which extended their losing

streak against Tigers to nine.

The attacking batsman is hopeful his team will win the series if they play good cricket in the last two ODIs. He is in fact upbeat to bounce back, denying Bangladesh the 10th straight victory against them.

"We know Bangladesh have won a number of ODIs against us," Pooran told the Caribbean media today.

"It could happen. I feel like we still have a chance to win the series. Tomorrow we'll play our second match. We have to make sure that we can get on the field with our best. We have to believe in ourselves and fight."

The 26-year-old cricketer is confident about his team's chance despite playing on a slow wicket, which gave the visitors a homelike condition.

Pooran, however, is fascinated by the dedication, perseverance and hard work

of the cricketers of the team. The West Indies wanted to beat Bangladesh after losing the ODI series 3-0 against Pakistan. But in the first ODI, Bangladesh won the match very easily.

"We're definitely a pretty good team. Now that has to be proved on the field. Our team is still young. Still we are not doing well as a team. We are working with ourselves. I hope we will form a formidable team with these cricketers soon," Pooran remarked.

"It's nice to see each of the boys work with themselves on the field. As a captain you can't ask for more. I hope, our learning process will not end. We are getting cooperation from the management. The audience, the media and everyone is by our side. Only by trusting and believing in us can we do better in the future."

Bangladesh have not lost an ODI series to the West Indies since 2014. From 2018 to till now, they won four straight ODI series against the Caribbean. They won all of the last nine matches against them at home, away and even in neutral venues.