Pique insists all four Barcelona captains will take pay cut

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has insisted that all four of the club's captains will eventually take a pay cut.

The club has already confirmed that Pique's salary has been "substantially reduced," which allowed Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to be registered for La Liga's new season.

Pique has insisted that fellow captains Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba will soon follow his lead amid Barca's dire financial situation.

What was said?

Speaking to Movistar after Barca's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad to begin the season, Pique said: "(The pay cut) is what I had to do, I think.

"I want to stress that we've been in contact with the other captains over the pay cut and I know they'll take the same step shortly, it's just a question of timing.

"I had to be the first to do it quickly, because of the registration issue. But this is a family, we're all together, the captains have all had the intention from the first moment to adjust to what the club needed, and that's the decision we've taken and we're proud of it."

Alba heard jeers from some fans at Camp Nou on Sunday amid reports that he refused to lower his salary. Pique said that it was all a misunderstanding, though.

"Sometimes there are misunderstandings," Pique said. "I've been in touch with Sergi, Busi and Jordi, and we've all been aligned, to try to reach an agreement.

"With hours left before the league started they needed someone to make it official to be able to register the new players, but I know the others are also about to do it."

'All things must pass'

Barcelona's unstable financial picture meant the club was unable to re-sign Lionel Messi, who eventually moved to PSG in a shocking turn of events.

Pique admitted that losing the legendary Argentine was a huge blow to Barca, but said the club is now ready to turn the page.

"I don't have to explain what Leo represents, we all know it," Pique added. "He's the most important player in the history of this club and in the history of football. But all things must pass, we have to keep going.

"I think we have a good level, we'll be very competitive. I'm convinced we'll compete for all the trophies until the end."

