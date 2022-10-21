PCB shares crucial update on Shan Masood ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 October, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:54 pm

In a shocking turn of events, Masood copped a nasty blow on the head from a stray shot which came off Mohammad Nawaz during the nets. Playing a lofted shot against a spinner in the nets, Nawaz unintentionally hit his teammate Masood, who was not wearing a helmet while waiting for his turn to bat.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a huge injury scare ahead of the mouth-watering clash against Rohit Sharma-led Team India at the ICC World T20 2022 on Friday. Top-order batter Shan Masood was hit on the head during one of Pakistan's net sessions in the build-up to their ICC World T20 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In a shocking turn of events, Masood copped a nasty blow on the head from a stray shot which came off Mohammad Nawaz during the nets. Playing a lofted shot against a spinner in the nets, Nawaz unintentionally hit his teammate Masood, who was not wearing a helmet while waiting for his turn to bat.

Sharing a crucial update on Masood, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the star batter has escaped 'superficial bruising' after being hit on the head during the net session in Melbourne. "All of Shan Masood's neurological observations are normal. His CT scan only shows superficial bruising where the ball struck him," the apex cricket board of Pakistan said in a statement. The PCB has confirmed that Masood will be re-tested on Saturday for concussion.

Nawaz was devastated as he was seen sitting on his knees in the aftermath of the incident. Masood was in the fray to play for Pakistan in the blockbuster clash against Team India at the MCG. The 33-year-old has notched up 2 half-centuries since his debut in the shortest format.

"He was hit awkwardly in a sensitive area. I don't know his current status, but he has passed the tests taken by our physio. Now, he's now gone to the hospital for a scan. We're praying for his quick recovery," Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan was earlier quoted as saying. Babar-led Pakistan will meet Team India in their World Cup opener at the MCG on Sunday.

T20 World Cup

Shan Masood / Pakistan Cricket Team

