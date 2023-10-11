Pakistan's hero Rizwan says they had 'belief' to ace record chase

Sports

AFP
11 October, 2023, 02:05 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 02:08 am

Related News

Pakistan's hero Rizwan says they had 'belief' to ace record chase

Rizwan scored 131 not out and in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique (113) set the platform for chasing a daunting 345-run target with 10 balls to spare.

AFP
11 October, 2023, 02:05 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 02:08 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan's batting hero Mohammad Rizwan said his team was confident of achieving a World Cup record chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, clinching Tuesday's match by six wickets.

Rizwan scored 131 not out and in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique (113) set the platform for chasing a daunting 345-run target with 10 balls to spare.

Rizwan said belief was the key.

"We had the belief to chase that down," said Rizwan of Pakistan's chase which beat the previous record of 328 by Ireland against England in Bangalore in 2011.

Rizwan praised Shafique's knock and his partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket.

"Shafique played very well and when there is a 345-run target on the board then as opener you have a burden and he was up to the challenge," said Rizwan.

Rizwan revealed the plan was to set a target for the last 20 overs.

"It was a supporting pitch so we decided that we will not look at the board and take a target of 20 overs and that paid off," said Rizwan of the 163-run target in the last 20 overs.

"Shafique built the innings and that made the chase easy."

Rizwan said Pakistan will play with the same plan against India.

"Our next match is against India and this will give us confidence and we will go with the same plan," said Rizwan of the high-profile clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana said his team was 20 runs short.

"I think the turning point was the last 10 overs because we lost more than 20 runs," said Theekshana of the 344-9 total. "Even in the bowling we made a lot of mistakes and we didn't execute our plans."

Theekshana believed Pakistan bowlers were clever in execution.

"Actually, the wicket was a little bit slow in the last 10 overs and they bowled a lot of slower balls and we didn't execute our plans really well."

Sri Lanka next face Australia in Lucknow on October 16.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Mohammad Rizwan / Pakistan Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

13h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

14h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

14h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

11h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

15h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World