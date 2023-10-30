'Pakistan respect Bangladesh hugely'

Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradburn said they respect Bangladesh hugely ahead of the clash. Both teams are desperate for a victory as they will face each other on Tuesday at Eden Gardens.

"Bangladesh, there are ten quality teams here at this tournament and they are one of them. We don't have a divine right to beat any of them. We know that to beat any team, we need to play well, and we know that when we can put three parts of our game together, we can beat any team in this tournament," Bradburn said in the press conference.

"We respect Bangladesh hugely. They're a quality group of cricketers. We've had a good look at where we believe we can exploit their potential weaknesses and we know where their strengths are. So, we're prepared well for Bangladesh," he added.

Pakistan currently sit sixth in the ongoing World Cup with two wins from six matches. Their poor outing against India and shock defeat against Afghanistan have raised eyebrows.

But Bradbarn said they are focused on the Bangladesh game and want to show their best at the Eden.

"We're focused very much on looking in the mirror and making sure that we're putting our very best performance together that we can."

Bangladesh have only picked one victory in the six matches they played. Their dreams for the semi-finals are all but over and their skipper Shakib Al Hasan went on to admit that this has been the Asian team's worst World Cup campaign in recent memory after their crushing defeat against the Netherlands.