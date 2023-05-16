Pakistan 'not happy' with new ICC revenue model

Sports

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Pakistan 'not happy' with new ICC revenue model

According to figures leaked to Cricinfo, India would claim 38.5%, while England and Australia would pocket 6.89% and 6.25% respectively. Pakistan stands to earn 5.75% of the ICC's projected earnings, primarily from its media rights sale.

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 05:44 pm
Pakistan &#039;not happy&#039; with new ICC revenue model

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with the proposed new revenue distribution model for international cricket although it accepts that India, the game's financial engine, should get the biggest share, chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the game's global governing body, has proposed a new revenue sharing model for the 2024-27 cycle to be voted on at its next board meeting in June.

According to figures leaked to Cricinfo, India would claim 38.5%, while England and Australia would pocket 6.89% and 6.25% respectively. Pakistan stands to earn 5.75% of the ICC's projected earnings, primarily from its media rights sale.

The 12 full members of the ICC would collectively get 88.81%, while the rest would be distributed among its 96 associate members.

"We are insisting that the ICC should tell us how these figures were arrived at," Sethi told Reuters from London.

"We are not happy with the situation as it stands.

"Come June, when the board is expected to approve the financial model, unless these details are provided to us, we are not going to approve it."

India generates an estimated 80% of ICC revenue and Disney Star shelled out $3 billion last year to acquire the 2024-27 media rights for the Indian market.

Sethi said the PCB had already asked the ICC to explain how its finance and commercial affairs committee, headed by Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah, determined the share.

Despite the fact that all nations will get more money, Sethi said at least two other test playing nations were not happy with the model and had sought more details.

The ICC, which considered factors such as the performance of a country's men's and women's teams and their contribution to the ICC's commercial revenue, was not immediately available to comment.

"In principle, India should get more, there is no doubt about that but ... how is this table being developed?" Sethi said.

The proposed revenue split has become a major talking point in world cricket, which is already facing a rapidly altering landscape because of the Indian-driven rise of franchise-based leagues.

Former England captain Mike Atherton, writing in The Times newspaper on Monday, criticised the "flawed" model, which he feared would only deepen the game's existing inequality.

"If that distribution comes to pass, then the strong will get stronger, the weak weaker (relatively) and international cricket will continue to become less competitive — which is in nobody's long-term interest," Atherton wrote.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

6h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

7h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

3h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

21h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

1d | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman