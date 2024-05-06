ICC says 'robust security plan' for T20 World Cup amid threat reports

Sports

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 07:35 pm

Related News

ICC says 'robust security plan' for T20 World Cup amid threat reports

Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley told the 'Sunday Express' about a possible security threat to the 20-team event to be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States.

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A robust security plan has been put in place for the T20 World Cup in June, the organisers of the competition said on Monday after reports of a possible threat to the global showpiece surfaced in the Caribbean media.

Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley told the 'Sunday Express' about a possible security threat to the 20-team event to be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States.

"Given the fact that bad actors can choose to misbehave in any way possible it makes it virtually impossible to completely seal off all opportunities," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket West Indies and the game's global governing body, International Cricket Council, sought to allay any such fears in a joint statement.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," they said.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

The biggest T20 World Cup will be played across nine venues including six in West Indies.

Cricket

icc / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

10h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

3h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

3h | Videos
What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

6h | Videos