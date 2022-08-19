Not as head coach, Sridharan Sriram to be appointed as technical consultant of Bangladesh T20I team

Former India international and experienced coach Sridharan Sriram is set to be appointed as a technical consultant of Bangladesh T20I team, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. Some reports over the last couple of days suggested that Russell Domingo wouldn't be part of the coaching panel of the T20I side and the BCB were looking for a new head coach for the shortest format .

But Nazmul clarified that Sriram wouldn't be the head coach of the team. Rather, he is coming as a technical consultant based on his IPL experience and coaching stints in Australia.

"Sriram is part of the shortlist we made," said the BCB president. "He is supposed to be here on 21 August. Not as a head coach, he is coming here as a technical consultant," he said.

Sriram's involvement with Cricket Australia started in 2015 when he was part of the coaching staff of Australia A that toured India. Sriram has worked with the Australia national team for six years, predominantly as a spin coach. He left his job as Australia's assistant coach recently to focus on his coaching career in India. The former slow left arm bowler also worked as a batting and spin bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

"We wanted someone who is involved with T20 cricket and has a wealth of experience. He has worked in the IPL and in Australia for a long time. The World Cup is in Australia and it prompted us to have him," said Nazmul.

On Thursday, the BCB president hinted at 'drastic changes' to mindset and approach from the Asia Cup onwards and the appointment of Sriram looks like the first of them. A meeting is scheduled to be held on 22 August where some big decisions may be made.