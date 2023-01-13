No Williamson in New Zealand squad for India T20Is, Santner to lead

All-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the New Zealand T20I which features uncapped left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister for the three-match series in India starting later this month, announced the New Zealand Cricket Board.

The 15-member squad features as many as nine players that played in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia where they lost to Pakistan in the semi-final.

Kane Williamson, who decided to step down as T20I captain after the World Cup, has not been named in the squad, suggesting that New Zealand too have decided to go the India way of building a new core keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind. Williamson is part of the ODI squad that will play three matches against India starting from January 18. The T20I series begins on January 27.

Lister, who represents Auckland Aces in New Zealand's domestic cricket, is set for a potential international debut in the series opener in Ranchi. The selection comes after he made his New Zealand A debut late last year in India, and was named Auckland Cricket's Men's Bowler of the Year last season.

The 27-year-old's tour to India with New Zealand A was cut short after he was struck down with pneumonia in Bangalore. The infection saw him spend time in the hospital before returning home to New Zealand to continue his recovery.

Another newcomer is Canterbury Kings all-rounder Henry Shipley fresh from his international debut in the team's current ODI Series against Pakistan.

The squad also sees Otago Volts leg-spinning all-rounder Michael Rippon feature in a New Zealand squad for the first time since his debut against Scotland on last year's European Tour.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen said Lister had impressed with his range of skills across the formats.

"Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces' leading wicket-taker in T20 and List A cricket."

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting."

"We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it's a testament to his work ethic that he's been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season."

New Zealand T20 squad for India series: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.