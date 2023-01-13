No Williamson in New Zealand squad for India T20Is, Santner to lead

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

No Williamson in New Zealand squad for India T20Is, Santner to lead

The 15-member squad features as many as nine players that played in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia where they lost to Pakistan in the semi-final. 

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 12:36 pm
No Williamson in New Zealand squad for India T20Is, Santner to lead

All-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the New Zealand T20I which features uncapped left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister for the three-match series in India starting later this month, announced the New Zealand Cricket Board. 

The 15-member squad features as many as nine players that played in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia where they lost to Pakistan in the semi-final. 

Kane Williamson, who decided to step down as T20I captain after the World Cup, has not been named in the squad, suggesting that New Zealand too have decided to go the India way of building a new core keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind. Williamson is part of the ODI squad that will play three matches against India starting from January 18. The T20I series begins on January 27.

Lister, who represents Auckland Aces in New Zealand's domestic cricket, is set for a potential international debut in the series opener in Ranchi. The selection comes after he made his New Zealand A debut late last year in India, and was named Auckland Cricket's Men's Bowler of the Year last season.

The 27-year-old's tour to India with New Zealand A was cut short after he was struck down with pneumonia in Bangalore. The infection saw him spend time in the hospital before returning home to New Zealand to continue his recovery.

Another newcomer is Canterbury Kings all-rounder Henry Shipley fresh from his international debut in the team's current ODI Series against Pakistan.

The squad also sees Otago Volts leg-spinning all-rounder Michael Rippon feature in a New Zealand squad for the first time since his debut against Scotland on last year's European Tour.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen said Lister had impressed with his range of skills across the formats.

"Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces' leading wicket-taker in T20 and List A cricket."

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting."

"We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it's a testament to his work ethic that he's been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season."

New Zealand T20 squad for India series: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'