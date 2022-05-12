No surgery required for now for Taskin's shoulder injury

No surgery required for now for Taskin&#039;s shoulder injury

Taskin Ahmed didn't play the second Test match in the recently concluded South Africa tour and has been ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka series as well because of a shoulder injury. The right-arm quick is currently in London, seeking medical advice from a doctor. Much to Taskin's relief, he won't be needing surgery for the injury. Taskin himself confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

Taskin underwent three tests including an MRI on Wednesday and the reports suggested that the fast bowler won't require surgery for now.

But that's not the permanent solution as he might need surgery in future. For now, he will try to regain fitness through the injection and rehabilitation process. "I don't have a major problem," said Taskin. "There is a [slight] tendinopathy in the shoulder. I will have to undergo 'conservative management' which will include injections and rehabilitation. If these aren't enough, I may need surgery in future."

BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury is in London as well with Taskin and he informed that Taskin won't be needing surgery now.

"We have received the reports from the doctors here. We'll then discuss with the board and set up a rehabilitation plan. I can't clearly tell the duration of the rehabilitation process. There are some aspects to be considered. I can give a specific update once we reach the country," he said.

