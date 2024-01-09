Tamim gets injured against Taskin's bowling in practice ahead of BPL

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 04:42 pm

The experienced opener, who has been out of the national team for a long time, had to leave the field after getting injured on the third day of practice.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will begin on 19 January and Tamim Iqbal started training ahead of the country's premier franchise T20 tournament.

The former ODI captain, who has been practicing for a few days, injured his finger on Tuesday.

He injured a finger on his left hand during batting practice at Mirpur Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Tamim practiced batting indoors for the last two days.

The experienced opener, who has been out of the national team for a long time, had to leave the field after getting injured on the third day of practice.

He started batting practice this morning with fast bowler Taskin Ahmed bowling to him.

The left-handed batter injured his finger trying to fend off a delivery of this right-handed pacer who himself is making a comeback from injury.

The southpaw did not bat after getting injured and left the field with tape on the injured finger.

Tamim, who came back after two days of retirement, played the last match for Bangladesh in September last year.

He played one ODI at home against New Zealand, before being rested due to injury.

Tamim missed several series due to injury and did not play in the World Cup due to fitness issues despite recovering from the injury.

The team was controversially announced without him at the last moment and later it was revealed by him that he withdrew himself from the World Cup squad due to internal 'politics'.

Bangladesh played two Tests against New Zealand at home immediately after the World Cup Tamim did not play in this series but Tamim has been working on fitness with BPL as his target.

He will play for Fortune Barisal in this year's BPL.

