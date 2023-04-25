'No comparison with anybody else': Arteta says Haaland's incredible goal record sets him apart

Sports

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

'No comparison with anybody else': Arteta says Haaland's incredible goal record sets him apart

Haaland leads the league's goal-scoring charts with 32 goals, eight more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in second and 12 more than Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is third on the list.

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 05:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Erling Haaland's incredible goal record at Manchester City sets him apart from all other players this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Wednesday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland leads the league's goal-scoring charts with 32 goals, eight more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in second and 12 more than Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is third on the list.

The Norway international is only one short of breaking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

His total haul this campaign stands at 48 goals in 42 games across all competitions for City, including 12 in the Champions League.

"When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday. "He (Haaland) is able to produce that as well because the setup is done in the right way for him.

"Even with him they have the capacity to play in a different way."

Arsenal play away to City on Wednesday hoping to regain their grip on the title race after securing draws in their last three games.

The north London club's lead over City has reduced to five points after their recent slump and they have played two more games than Pep Guardiola's side.

Asked how Arsenal are planning to silence Haaland and curtail City, Arteta replied: "We are working on their threats as well as on their weaknesses, we know where they are. City start from the keeper, he is a threat with the ball.

"They can do various things, so many things that you have to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles."

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions but have not won at City in the league since 2015.

City are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions since losing to Tottenham Hotspur in early February, with 13 wins and three draws during that run.

 

Football

Erling Haaland / Mikel Arteta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

6h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

7h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

Now | TBS Entertainment
Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

2h | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

3h | TBS Stories
Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge