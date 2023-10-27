Latham says Australia back to their best ahead of Trans-Tasman derby

Sports

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Latham says Australia back to their best ahead of Trans-Tasman derby

The Australians side are fourth in the standings with six points from five matches after three consecutive victories, including a demolition of the Netherlands last time out. The Australians side are fourth in the standings with six points from five matches after three consecutive victories, including a demolition of the Netherlands last time out.

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 05:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham expects Australia to be at their best when the old rivals meet at the World Cup in Dharamshala on Saturday, despite the record five-times champions making a stuttering start to their campaign.

The Australians side are fourth in the standings with six points from five matches after three consecutive victories, including a demolition of the Netherlands last time out.

"They're obviously playing some fantastic cricket at the moment," Latham told reporters on Friday.

"They didn't probably start as well as they would have liked, but I think the form they've shown in probably the last three games is obviously the Australia that we know.

"They fight till the end pretty much every time and I guess every time we play each other it's always a challenge. They're a quality side, one of the best sides in the world for a reason and you certainly can't take them lightly."

Runners-up in 2019, New Zealand, third in the standings, have only lost to hosts India at the tournament.

"I think we've shown throughout this tournament that we've seen plenty of teams that on their given day can beat anyone," Latham said.

"And Australia are no different. So, we're expecting them to be at their best and hopefully we can play well as well and hopefully be a great game."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Tom Latham / New Zealand Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

3h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

7h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy