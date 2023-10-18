Phillips, Latham show off New Zealand's squad depth against Afghanistan

New Zealand so far have looked like the team to beat in the ongoing World Cup. In their three flawless outings prior to the Afghanistan clash, their top-order did bulk of the run-scoring.

Against England, openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway got hundreds. Against Bangladesh in the last match, major contributor Kane Williamson batted at three.

Daryl Mitchell was impressive in the previous game too, showing his power and class against Bangladesh. But even before the 25-over mark, all the in-form players - Conway, Will Young, Ravindra and Mitchell - were back in the hut.

The Afghanistan bowlers slowed things down big time, so much so that New Zealand could score only 29 runs in between overs 21 and 30. For a change, it was up to middle-order batters Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham to take the Black Caps to a respectable total.

Williamson was New Zealand's crisis man in the last World Cup. But they won't have the services of the talismanic batter at least for the next couple of matches. Latham, who has been filling in for an injury-stricken Williamson for a while now, stepped up when it mattered the most.

Latham led New Zealand in 30 out of 47 ODIs since the last World Cup despite not being a permanent captain. But he has been doing the job with distinction. In these 30 matches, Latham averages a decent 42.83 and the strike-rate has been a touch under 90.

He started slow against Afghanistan but opened up his shoulders in the slog overs, taking down Azmatullah Omarzai, who had been Afghanistan's best bowler in the match. Latham made 68 off 74.

His partner-in-crime on Wednesday was Glenn Phillips who had a point to prove. An outstanding fielder and a canny part-time off-break bowler, Phillips has made an impact in the tournament but his numbers as an ODI batter has been quite underwhelming. For such an outrageous stroke-maker, it's quite baffling sometimes to imagine how he averages in the early thirties.

He did not have to bat much in the first three matches but against Afghanistan, he batted magnificently, showing his power and precision. He added 144 off 153 with Latham to bail New Zealand out of trouble and at the same time proved why the management has backed him despite not having a record as good as his T20I one.

"The Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented and strong. Was really pleasing to see me and Tom go well in the middle after losing a few early. It was really good the way we batted here, especially on a dusty track here. Was great how we were able to take it down till the end and get the runs," Phillips said while receiving the Player of the Match award.

It was the second-highest stand for the fifth wicket in New Zealand's World Cup history.

"They managed to take some wickets in the middle but credit to the guys, we finished well. Just the way they soaked up the pressure, they both felt they could go and I think we got 80 runs off the last 6 overs or so, they timed it brilliantly," opener Will Young, who got a fifty as well, mentioned.