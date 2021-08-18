New Zealand inspection team in Dhaka

An inspection team of New Zealand arrived in Dhaka yesterday to closely monitor the situation ahead of the Black Caps upcoming tour here.

Bangladesh will play five T20 International matches against New Zealand in September with the Kiwis landing here on August 24.

For the time being, two members of the inspection team have arrived here while another member will be here on August 20.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the news.

After three days of quarantine they can start their inspection, Dr. Chowdhury said. However, there are doubts about how they will start their inspection because the ground of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is not under bio-bubble now. The chief physician of the BCB said that bringing them to the field is also risky.

"They will be in quarantine for three days after which we will decide how they will continue inspection activities. The matter is not so simple because the ground is not under bio-bubble at this moment. Many are coming and going in the field. Bringing them into this situation is also risky. We will find a way by discussing with them," Dr Chowdhury said.

Debashish Chowdhury further said that the inspection team can stay here till the end of the series.

He also said that New Zealand would get the same benefits as Australia. The BCB is trying to maintain the bio-bubble trend like the Australia series.

The New Zealand team will arrive in Bangladesh on August 24. New Zealand Cricket announced a 16-member squad on Monday night ahead of the tour. The first of the five-match T20 series will be held on September 1. The remaining four matches will be played on September 3, 5, 8 and 10 respectively.