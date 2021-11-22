Naim batted well: Mahmudullah

Pakistan were in command for the most part of the match. The visitors were cruising to a target of 125 and they required eight off the final over. Mahmudullah bowled one of the most eventful final overs but Pakistan were always just one hit away from victory. 124 was never going to be a defendable total against a powerful Pakistani batting line-up and again it was the batters who delivered an under-par performance.

Mahmudullah, the Bangladesh captain, said at the toss that they would look to score somewhere around 140. They were all set to achieve that but a lacklustre performance in the slog overs with the bat meant they couldn't even touch 125. The last five overs yielded only 35 runs.

Mohammad Naim stayed in the middle till the penultimate over but couldn't cut loose in the death overs. He was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 47 off 50 deliveries. Although Naim's strike rate was too low for a T20 innings, Mahmudullah praised him and said that the wicket was tough for both sides.

"Batters from both sides struggled. You need to spend some time on the crease before you can capitalise. Naim batted well, I think," said Mahmudullah.

It was yet another heartening performance from the Bangladeshi bowlers without enough runs on the board. The spinners - Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed - managed to keep the Pakistani batters quiet. Taskin Ahmed bowled the first ball of his second over and then walked off with an apparent injury.

But he returned to bowl two more overs. Mahmudullah lauded the pacer for his fighting spirit. "I really appreciate the way Taskin came back after injuring his bowling hand. Great character shown by him," he mentioned.

Pakistan's middle order was almost untested in the T20 World Cup but they came really good in this series. The middle-order batters played a vital role in winning the first and the third match.

"The way everyone has put in the efforts, credit goes to the players. You can always improve. Like our fielding has improved, our middle order has won games for us," said Babar.

Pakistan will play two Tests during the ongoing tour and Babar stated that they want to carry the momentum to the Test series. "Whatever mistakes we made, we want to make sure we don't repeat them in the upcoming games. We want to carry this momentum into the Test matches. I want to thank the fans here," he said.

Haider Ali top-scored with 43 for Pakistan and his two sixes off Shohidul Islam in the 16th over right after Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal shifted the momentum towards Pakistan. While collecting the player-of-the-match award, Haider said, "The pitch was difficult. Rizi (Rizwan) bhai supported me and told me we want to play till the end. It became close towards the end but thankfully, we ended up on the winning side."

Mohammad Rizwan failed in the first match but returned to form with two crucial knocks in the second and third match. "The pitch was a tricky one. And whenever you play away, you get to play on different kinds of pitches. But we try to stick to our process. I have built some momentum in my batting and keeping over the last one year. I would like to thank the fans, it seems as if we are playing in Pakistan," said Rizwan, the player of the series.