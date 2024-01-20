Nahidul spins Khulna to comfortable win against Chattogram

BSS
20 January, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:10 pm

Nahidul Islam claimed 4-12 to guide Khulna home.

Off spinner Nahidul Islam claimed 4-12 to guide Khulna to a comfortable four-wicket victory against Chattogram Challengers in their first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

Pakistan recruit Fahim Ashraf complemented Nahidul with 3-20 while West Indies recruit Oshane Thomas took 2-38 as Chattogram were skittle out for just 121 in 19.5 overs.

Chasing a small target, Khulna also huffed and puffed before sealing the deal in 18.2 overs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy making the highest 39 off 44. He struck one four and one six in his innings.

Afif Hossain was the other notable contributor with 26. Joy and Afif basically lifted the side with small but crucial 46-run which was instrumental in chasing the target successfully at the end.

Chattogram which beat Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets just 24 hours ago, made the game competitive with small total, thanks to Al-Amin Hossain who took two early wickets, leaving Khulna 32-3.

His wicket included big hitters like Evin Lewis (12) and Shai Hope (9), both of whom hailed from West Indies. Another pacer Shohidul Islam got the better of Khula Tigers captain Anamul Haque for 9.

But the local boys eventually did it for Khulna to give them the victory in BPL opener.

Shohidul who took two wickets was also the highest scorer for Chattogram, hitting 31 ball-40 with four fours and one six. His knock was crucial in propelling the side past 100 after they were seven down for 80 runs.

Just two other batters of Chattogram could reach double digits with Najibullah Zadran making 24 and Tanzid Hasan Tamim adding 19.

Khulna Tigers / Nahidul islam

