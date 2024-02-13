Rangpur ride on Shakib, Mahedi, Tahir to hand Khulna fourth straight defeat

Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Imran Tahir helped Rangpur Riders to their fifth straight victory in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. Their opponents Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have now lost four on the trot.

Shakib hit 69 off 31 and added 109 off eight overs with Mahedi Hasan (60 off 36). Skipper Nurul Hasan chipped in with 32* off 13 to power Rangpur to 219-5.

In reply, Imran Tahir picked up five for 26 to bundle Khulna out for 141. Shakib also picked up two.

