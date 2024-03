Mustafizur makes CSK debut in IPL 2024 opener

Mustafizur Rahman has been included in the Chennai Super Kings XI for the opening match of the IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chepauk.

The other three overseas players for CSK are Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Maheesh Theekshana.

MS Dhoni, who handed over CSK's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, is also playing.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali