Mushfiq helps Tigers canter to 7 wicket win in Mirpur Test against Ireland

Bangladesh cantered home to a seven-wicket victory against Ireland in the one-off Test against in Mirpur on Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim was once again the star of the batting effort with a top score of 51 not out.

There were contributions from Tamim Iqbal (31 runs), Litton Das (23) and Mominul Haque (20 not out) to chase down the target of 138 set by Ireland.

In the first session the hosts, needing 138 runs for victory, had wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das open with Tamim in the second innings, in place of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who got out for a golden duck in the first innings of the match.

Litton started aggressively taking the Irish bowlers to all parts of the ground but his innings didn't last long.

A Mark Adair bouncer caught Litton on the grille of his helmet and then somehow managed to ricochet its way to the stumps.

Quite dumbfounded by his luck, he stood still, looking back at the fallen bails as he was dismissed for 23 runs from 19 balls.

Shanto came in but his poor run of form with the bat continued as he was dismissed softly after scoring just four runs.

Andy Balbirnie held on to a dipping ball that Shanto edged to him at first slip and it was Andy McBrine that had the wicket.

Earlier, fast bowler, Ebadot Hossain was too hot to handle for the Ireland batters as he dismissed the remaining two wickets to dismiss the visitors for 292 in their second innings.