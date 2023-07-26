Mithali Raj on Harmanpreet's behaviour: 'Can’t condone it, game is above individuals'

Mithali Raj for Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 01:05 am

It was a below-par performance by the Indian team. As sub-continent players we have experience playing on low, slow and turning tracks and these pitches were nothing different. Indians are generally good players of spin, but we struggled in that area.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh tour was India's first after the T20 World Cup which India ended as semi-finalists. India struggled against Bangladesh in both T20s and ODIs. While Bangladesh doing well is great for the sport, India's performance should have been much better considering India are arguably the best team in the subcontinent. 

While many players at times show dissent upon getting out, the Indian captain took it one notch ahead by smashing the stumps and giving an earful to the umpire in the deciding last ODI in Mirpur on Saturday.

It was a below-par performance by the Indian team. As sub-continent players we have experience playing on low, slow and turning tracks and these pitches were nothing different. Indians are generally good players of spin, but we struggled in that area.

The team needs to work on that. The players did not adapt well to the conditions. A lot of it has to do with how an individual prepares before a series. This was a great opportunity for youngsters to make a mark. Consistency in performance seems to be an issue with the team.

Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers. Earlier, women's cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport. It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn't forget the game is above individuals. While Harman's anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn't be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there.

Harman has been the captain of the T20 team since 2016, so she knows what the protocol is. She can always report to the match referee if she has any issues. As far as bilateral series are concerned, DRS has been introduced in women's cricket only in recent times. Before that, there were a number of occasions when players were subjected to poor umpiring decisions. But as far as my memory goes, no one ever reacted this way.

A team is expected to show respect to the opposition, especially in this particular series where one must give credit to Bangladesh for how they played and fought hard. This is good for the sport, for women's cricket. If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman's behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious.

There is no point in engaging with the opposition, especially when the result of the series has been sealed. ICC suspending her for two international games would hurt India as Harmanpreet is one of the most valuable players in the side. I hope this incident will push her to course correct and channel her emotions better, on and off the field.

