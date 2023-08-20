Harmanpreet has 'no regrets' over on-field meltdown in Mirpur

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 07:54 pm

Harmanpreet has 'no regrets' over on-field meltdown in Mirpur

Harmanpreet, who was banned for two games by the ICC for her verbal swipe at umpires and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, was criticised heavily for her on-field meltdown by Indian cricket greats.

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 07:54 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she doesn't regret her actions during the eventful third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur in July. 

Harmanpreet, who was banned for two games by the ICC for her verbal swipe at umpires and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, was criticised heavily for her on-field meltdown by Indian cricket greats.

"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she told the Cricket Paper during The Hundred. 

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything."

In the 34th over of that match bowled by Nahida Akter, Harmanpreet went down for a sweep off a delivery pitched full on middle and off. The ball lobbed up and Nahida went up in celebration even before the umpire Tanvir Ahmed raised his finger. 

As Harmanpreet walked off, she signalled that there was bat involved but in that case it was out anyway because it was caught cleanly by Fahima Khatun at slip.

Harmanpreet had a furious exchange with the umpire and then showed a thumbs-up to the crowd. 

Yastika Bhatia too wasn't satisfied with the decision and gave the umpire a stare after she was given out leg-before. 

She didn't shy away from criticising the umpires while talking to broadcaster Samannoy Ghosh after the match. 

"The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," she said.

 

Cricket

