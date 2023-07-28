Jay Shah announces Laxman, Binny intervention after Harmanpreet suspension

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

Jay Shah announces Laxman, Binny intervention after Harmanpreet suspension

Amid calls for "strict action from BCCI" against Harmanpreet, board secretary Jay Shah broke silence on their stance on the incident.

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 02:19 pm
Collage: HT
Collage: HT

On Tuesday, three days after the conclusion of the ODI series in Dhaka, ICC handed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur a two-match suspenion for breaching the Code of Conduct on two separate ocassions during the series decider on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. 

Amid the delay in ICC releasing a statement on the incident, veteran India cricketers called for "strict action" against Harmanpreet from BCCI and finally on Thursday, board secretary Jay Shah broke silence on their stance on the incident.

Harmanpreet was fined for two separate breach of Code of Conduct during the third match of the ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh. In the first, the 34-year-old smashed the stumps in utter frustration after her dismissal when she was adjudged caught at slip during India's chase. She was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points.

After the match, she questioned the standard of umpiring in the match, calling it "pathetic", for which was was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, pertaining to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision". Harmanpreet was fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to publicly criticising the match official and was handed one demerit point.

On Friday, during a media conference, Shah opened up on BCCI's stance on the the incident in Dhaka, revealing that the board won't appeal for revocation or relaxation of Harmanpreet's ban given that the time for appeal is over.

He also revealed that BCCI president Roger Binny and NCA head VVS Laxman, the two legends of the sport, will counsel the temperamental Harmanpreet within the next days as per board directive.

Owing to the two-match suspension, Harmanpreet will sit out of the quarterfinal and semifinal match at the 2023 Asian Games and will only have the chance to bounce back from the low by handing India the elusive gold, provided the team goes the distance in her absence.

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur / Jay Shah / Roger Binny / VVS Laxman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

56m | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

7h | Panorama
Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

1d | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

18h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

23h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

19h | TBS Stories
Global events narrow food grain sources for Bangladesh

Global events narrow food grain sources for Bangladesh

2h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price