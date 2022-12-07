Miraz's sensational ton takes Bangladesh to 271/7 in 2nd ODI vs India

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's maiden ODI hundred in at number eight propelled Bangladesh to 271 for seven. His knock of 100* off 83 balls was studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Miraz became only the second batter in ODI history to score a hundred at number eight or lower.

Miraz and Mahmudullah steered Bangladesh's recovery after the side was left reeling at 69/6 in 19 overs in the second ODI against India. The duo stitched the highest-ever 7th wicket stand (148) to take Bangladesh to a fighting total. It was also their highest partnership for any wicket against India.

Washington Sundar put the home side under immense pressure with quick wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Afif Hossain; however, Mehidy continued on his good form from the previous game while Mahmudullah also played the anchor role effectively.

Miraz went about run-a-ball for the most part of the innings while Mahmudullah was happy to bide his time. The latter upped the ante towards the end before Umran Malik got him out for 77 off 96 balls. Mahmudullah struck seven fours.

Miraz played the spinners very well and was particularly strong behind the wicket.

Nasum Ahmed came out with attacking intent and struck some lusty blows in his enterprising knock of 18 off 11. Miraz read Shardul Thakur's slower balls well and hit two sixes in the final over before taking a single in the last ball to complete the ton.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in the innings while Umran Malik dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 21.