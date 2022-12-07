Miraz's sensational ton takes Bangladesh to 271/7 in 2nd ODI vs India

Sports

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:15 pm

Related News

Miraz's sensational ton takes Bangladesh to 271/7 in 2nd ODI vs India

Miraz became only the second batter in ODI history to score a hundred at number eight or lower. 

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's maiden ODI hundred in at number eight propelled Bangladesh to 271 for seven. His knock of 100* off 83 balls was studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Miraz became only the second batter in ODI history to score a hundred at number eight or lower. 

Miraz and Mahmudullah steered Bangladesh's recovery after the side was left reeling at 69/6 in 19 overs in the second ODI against India. The duo stitched the highest-ever 7th wicket stand (148) to take Bangladesh to a fighting total. It was also their highest partnership for any wicket against India.

Washington Sundar put the home side under immense pressure with quick wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Afif Hossain; however, Mehidy continued on his good form from the previous game while Mahmudullah also played the anchor role effectively. 

Miraz went about run-a-ball for the most part of the innings while Mahmudullah was happy to bide his time. The latter upped the ante towards the end before Umran Malik got him out for 77 off 96 balls. Mahmudullah struck seven fours.

Miraz played the spinners very well and was particularly strong behind the wicket. 

Nasum Ahmed came out with attacking intent and struck some lusty blows in his enterprising knock of 18 off 11. Miraz read Shardul Thakur's slower balls well and hit two sixes in the final over before taking a single in the last ball to complete the ton.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in the innings while Umran Malik dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 21.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

6h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

7h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

22h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

1d | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup