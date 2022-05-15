Minute's silence for late cricketer Symonds in Bangladesh-SL Test

Police said the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 10:20 am
Minute&#039;s silence for late cricketer Symonds in Bangladesh-SL Test

Former Australian test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday.

Symonds was aged 46. He had played 26 tests for Australia.

The former Australia all-rounder was remembered by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka players and match officials ahead of the first Test match as they observed a one-minute silence before the start of the match. The BCB extended its deepest condolences to his family and Australia's cricketing fraternity. 

Police said the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," said Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson in a statement.

"Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

"On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends."

Symonds was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007 and appeared in 198 one-day internationals in addition to 26 tests from 2004 to 2008.

