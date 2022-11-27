Messi starts as Argentina make five changes for Mexico clash

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 12:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 12:28 am

Argentina brought Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister into midfield and Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel and Lisandro Martinez into defence, but kept faith with their strike force of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Lionel Scaloni made five changes to his Argentina side for Saturday's Group C clash against Mexico as the South Americans return to the scene of their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia, hoping to reignite their pursuit of a third World Cup title.

Argentina brought Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister into midfield and Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel and Lisandro Martinez into defence, but kept faith with their strike force of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico, who scraped a goalless draw with Poland in their opener, dropped forward Henry Martin and stuck with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega up front.

Tata Martino brought in defenders Kevin Alvarez and Nestor Araujo along with midfielder Andres Guardado, but again opted against starting forward Raul Jimenez.

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez

Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Alexis Vega, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Chavez, Kevin Alvarez

