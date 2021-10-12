Maxwell, Christian slam online trolls after IPL exit

Sports

BSS
12 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 03:03 pm

Related News

Maxwell, Christian slam online trolls after IPL exit

Maxwell and Christian are a part of the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore -- captained by India's captain Virat Kohli -- which crashed out of the cash-rich tournament on Monday after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

BSS
12 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 03:03 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian on Tuesday slammed online abusers following their side's unceremonious exit from the Indian Premier League.

Maxwell and Christian are a part of the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore -- captained by India's captain Virat Kohli -- which crashed out of the cash-rich tournament on Monday after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting!," Maxwell tweeted, calling the online abusers "horrible people" and their behaviour "unacceptable".

"We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse," he added as he thanked the team's "REAL fans" for their support.

Christian, 38, was clobbered three sixes in an over by KKR's Sunil Narine who also starred with the ball, bagging four wickets off four overs.

Earlier, Christian scored nine runs off eight balls. The 32-year-old Maxwell scored 15.

Fans took to social media to vent their anger soon after the game, even targeting Christian's pregnant partner on her Instagram page.

"I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport. However please leave her out of it," he posted on Instagram.

Superstar Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have also been targeted by trolls in the past over the batsman's on-field performances.

The match on Monday was Kohli's last as the captain for RCB, which has yet to win the IPL despite its stellar line-up.

Football

Glenn Maxwell / Dan Christian / IPL 2021 / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case