Mauricio Pochettino appointed Chelsea manager

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:17 pm

"Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of the men’s team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season," the club statement read. 

FILE PHOTO: Football - Champions League - Group B - Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - November 6, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino applauds the fans after the match. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - Champions League - Group B - Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - November 6, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino applauds the fans after the match. Reuters

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed Chelsea manager on a two-year deal. Chelsea confirmed the news on Monday through a club statement.

The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

"Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of the men's team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season," the statement read. 

"Mauricio's experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.  He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him an exceptional candidate," Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said regarding Pochettino's appointment.

The former Tottenham coach, who has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain last year, will take over from interim boss Frank Lampard who oversaw his final game in charge against Newcastle on Sunday.

It brings to an end an almost two-month process to find a permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was sacked on 2 April.

He was the only candidate the club got into serious talks with, despite conversations that took place with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, ex-Spain coach Luis Enrique and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

