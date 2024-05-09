Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi retires

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, a four-time winner on the WTA circuit, has retired at the age of 32, Italy's tennis federation (FITP) has announced.

Giorgi most recently played in the second round at the Miami Open in March when she was swatted aside in straight sets by world number one Iga Swiatek.

She made no personal announcement of her retirement, the FITP releasing a short statement on Wednesday saying that Giorgi "has said goodbye to tennis".

Meanwhile the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the game's anti-corruption and doping watchdog, lists Giorgi as having retired on Tuesday.

Among Giorgi's four WTA tour wins was her Masters 1000 title at Montreal in 2021, while she peaked at 26 in the world rankings in October 2018.

Her best result in a Grand Slam tournament was a run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2018, while she reached the same stage at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.