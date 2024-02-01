Marsh fights back tears in glorious tribute to captain Cummins during Cricket Australia Awards event

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 12:14 pm

Marsh fights back tears in glorious tribute to captain Cummins during Cricket Australia Awards event

Mitchell Marsh thanked captain Pat Cummins for his faith after receiving the prestigious Allan Border medal during Cricket Australia's award event.

Hindustan Times
01 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 12:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh secured the top honour in the Cricket Australia awards night on Wednesday, winning the Allan Border medal for men's player of the year. Marsh had enjoyed a stellar 2023 that saw him make a remarkable comeback in Tests and lift the ODI World Cup title in India in November.

Marsh marked his comeback to Test cricket during the 2023 Ashes at Headingley, notching up a brisk 118 runs. Throughout the ODI World Cup in the same year, he amassed 441 runs at an impressive average of 49, with his standout innings being an unbeaten 177 against Bangladesh.

Marsh was voted over captain Pat Cummins, who played a key role in leading the side to wins at the World Test Championship and World Cup finals — both against India. Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc stood third and fourth on the list, respectively.

As the Aussie all-rounder made his acceptance speech following the award, Marsh found it hard to hold back the tears; he thanked captain Cummins for providing him with an opportunity for a comeback.

"I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always and you've changed my life. For your support and your leadership, Patty, playing under you is a dream," Marsh said during the event.

"I often spoke to my wife about... that I just wanted to get one more crack at it, and it's been amazing. She gave me the perspective on life that I needed," Marsh added.

The 32-year-old showcased his batting prowess across formats, amassing 594 runs in six Test matches at an average of 66. In ODIs, he accumulated 858 runs at an average of 47.66, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 113.94. Additionally, he excelled in the T20I series against South Africa, recording unbeaten scores of 92 and 79 in three innings.

Among other men's awards at the events, leading off-spinner Nathan Lyon clinched the Test Player of the Year award, while pacer Jason Behrendorff won the T20I honour.

