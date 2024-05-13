City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions says Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:13 pm

Related News

City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions says Guardiola

Second with 85 points from 36 matches, City are one point behind Arsenal who have played an extra game. A win at Spurs would give City the advantage going into the league's final weekend as they seek a record fourth title in a row.

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:13 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City have lost all four Premier League matches they have played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but the defending champions must change that when they visit the North London side on Tuesday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Second with 85 points from 36 matches, City are one point behind Arsenal who have played an extra game. A win at Spurs would give City the advantage going into the league's final weekend as they seek a record fourth title in a row.

"If we don't win we aren't going to win the Premier League, so this is what we have to do," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's always so demanding to play there, especially this season. They are so aggressive. At Anfield they are losing 4-0 but they continue to stick to what they believe."

City got their first win at Spurs' new stadium in an FA Cup tie in January, ending a five-match losing streak at the venue.

"We know what we are playing for," Guardiola said. "We know how difficult it is to be in this position again but we have something unique in front of us."

Guardiola's side have won their last seven Premier League matches, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.

"Consistency has been there and that's the reality ... I push my players and they push me," the manager said.

"We are trying to do something special so we have to do that this time. This is the time to do it otherwise Arsenal will be champions."

Top News / Football

manchester city / Pep Guardiola / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

13h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

13h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

2h | Videos
Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

1h | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

3h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

4h | Videos