Maksuda Akhter becomes the first Bangladeshi woman to win a medal in an international bodybuilding championship

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 07:42 pm

"I want to break the taboo of bodybuilding in Bangladesh."

Female bodybuilder Maksuda Akhter won a medal by participating in the ongoing IHFF Olympia Amateur Bodybuilding in Mumbai. She has become the third runner-up among 30 bodybuilders from different countries of the world. Maksuda competed in the Women Physics category.

Maksuda made it to the top eight from the preliminary selection at the Bombay Exhibition Center Hall in India. Then she was announced as third runner-up in the final by the judges.

Maksuda is thrilled to win the medal for the first time. Speaking on her mobile phone from Mumbai, she said, "Those who have helped me to come this far, encouraged me in different ways at different times, have brought me here. When I started bodybuilding in 2019, everyone knew how well prepared I was. After that I took part in two national competitions and Bangladesh Games with more preparation. Then I came to Olympia Amateur competition. It's great to be here and win a medal."

Maksuda's goal is to help girls overcome the emotional barriers with bodybuilding. It was as if she had gone one step further, saying, "I tried to do something good in bodybuilding. Winning is just for the stage. I practice seven days, twenty-four hours just to build a good career in bodybuilding. I want to inspire girls. I train both boys and girls for bodybuilding. I want to break the taboo of bodybuilding in Bangladesh."

Maksuda has already proved herself in the country's bodybuilding competition. Last year she became the national champion. This year she has won a gold medal in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games. This is the first time that a female bodybuilder from Bangladesh has taken part in an international competition and she won a medal.

The next goal of Maksuda is to participate in the pre-selection of the bodybuilding championship in France.

