Maiden Test century for Liton

Liton Das picks up his maiden Test century today on first day's third session in the first Test of the series against Pakistan.

Liton has been performing magnificently in red ball cricket in 2021 and the innings he has been playing today is a sheer example of it.

The flawless technique of Liton has been showcased quite perfectly today despite his bad patch of form in T20Is.

That being mentioned, Liton has always struggled against new ball swings but despite that fact, he has always been great in middle order against the older balls.

Liton Das in red ball cricket in the year 2021:

• Matches - 6*

• Innings - 9*

• Runs scored - 470*

• Batting average - 58.25

• Century - 1

• Half century - 4