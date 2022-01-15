Liton will be the megastar of Bangladesh cricket: Khaled Mahmud

Liton Das' scintillating batting was one of the highlights of the recently concluded two-match Test series in New Zealand. After a fantastic 86 in Mount Maunganui, Liton followed it up with a sparkling hundred in a losing cause in Christchurch. Liton, despite having a tough time in white-ball cricket, has been in absolutely brilliant touch in the longest form of the game.

Khaled Mahmud was part of the Bangladesh contingent in New Zealand as the team director. Mahmud knew Liton since his childhood and watched him grow and evolve as a cricketer. Tagging him the future 'megastar of Bangladesh cricket', Mahmud said that Liton's batting is a treat for the eyes.

"I was Liton's coach when he was 13. His batting is too good, excellent to watch. Everyone has different mentalities. You have to read him. Liton will be the megastar of Bangladesh cricket. There is nothing new to say. The bowlers looked helpless when he was batting in those two innings," he said.

The pace bowling trio of Bangladesh - Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain - impressed one and all in New Zealand. They were instrumental in the historic Test win in Mount Maunganui. Mahmud believes that this is going to be a new beginning for fast bowling in Bangladesh.

"It's not that our bowlers cannot take 20 wickets in a Test match. Our Test culture is not in favour of the fast bowlers. We have to keep that in mind. We generally play one pacer or at best two pacers in Dhaka. Others teams play four-pronged pace attack. We have to start from domestic cricket. India changed the face of their cricket through Ranji Trophy. Now see their pipeline. This tour in New Zealand should be our breakthrough, a new beginning," Mahmud concluded.