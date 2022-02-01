Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 mega auction; Shakib, Mustafiz at highest base price

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the full list of 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer during the two-day mega-auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) that will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

INR 2 crore, like the other seasons, will be the highest reserve price with 48 cricketers including Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman falling in that bracket.

Three more Bangladeshi cricketers - Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das and Shoriful Islam - have registered for the auction. They have set their base price at INR 50 lakhs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner are the 10 cricketers marked as marquee players, who will be part of the auction pool.

Among the 590 players registered for the auction, 228 are capped international cricketers, 355 are uncapped and seven of them are from associate nations.

Out of those 590, 370 are Indians and the remaining 270 are overseas players. They will hope to bag a deal as ten IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad - will place their bids over the two days.