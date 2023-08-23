Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players

All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has joined a practice session with a group of backup players who have been training for the past few days.

The group is not part of the national team, but it has been formed to provide players to the national team if needed during the Asia Cup, New Zealand series, and the World Cup. The group has a total of eight members.

Mahmudullah did not join the camp from the beginning, which sparked speculation about his willingness to join a camp with backup players.

However, Sohel Islam, the coach overseeing the camp, said the all-rounder did not join earlier due to an illness in his family.

"Mahmudullah is in good shape," Sohel said. "He could not join the camp earlier due to an illness in his family. This camp will last for a long time. If Mahmudullah joins a few sessions, he will be fully prepared."

The Bangladesh team is set to fly to Sri Lanka on August 27 to take part in this year's Asia Cup. After the Asia Cup, the Bangladesh team will take on New Zealand in a home series. And following that, the Tigers will travel to India for the World Cup.

Mahmudullah was overlooked for the Asia Cup squad. His chances of playing in the World Cup are also uncertain.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of the Bangladesh team, did not rule out Mahmudullah's chances in the World Cup, but he did not give any hope either.

Mahmudullah played his last ODI in Chattogram earlier this year against England. Before the Ireland series at home, he was rested, as the chief selector said. But he was never called up for the national team again.

The all-rounder has played a total of 50 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 121 T20Is. He has been an integral part of the Bangladesh team for a long time. But due to poor form, he has lost a cemented place in the team.