Luka Jovic hit with two-match ban for slapping opponent player

Sports

AFP
20 February, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:31 pm

Related News

Luka Jovic hit with two-match ban for slapping opponent player

The former Real Madrid star will miss matches against Atalanta and Lazio, who are aiming for a spot in next season's revamped Champions League.

AFP
20 February, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Luka Jovic was banned for two Serie A matches on Tuesday after smacking an opponent during AC Milan's dramatic 4-2 defeat at Monza at the weekend.

In a statement, Serie A said that Serbia forward Jovic was sent off early in the second half, with his team two goals down, for slapping Monza's Armando Izzo.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic then made light of being a man down by pulling Milan level with two minutes remaining, but Monza stunned their opponents with last-gasp strikes from Warren Bondo and Lorenzo Colombo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jovic will miss matches against Atalanta and Lazio, who are aiming for a spot in next season's revamped Champions League.

Also hit with a heavy ban was Lazio's sporting director Mariano Fabiani, who was suspended for a month for a tirade against officials during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Bologna.

Fabiani was banned for having at the end of the first half "entered the field, contesting the referee's performance in a threatening and intimidating manner".

Serie A added that Fabiani continued the same behaviour once the teams were in the tunnel, pushing the referee in anger.

Football

Luka Jovic / Serie A

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

7h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

7h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

5h | Videos
District based Pitha festival in Oman

District based Pitha festival in Oman

2h | Videos
Mosaddek, the most unsuccessful captain in BPL history!

Mosaddek, the most unsuccessful captain in BPL history!

3h | Videos
Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

6h | Videos